Insider Selling: Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Sells 1,498 Shares of Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $37,599.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 323,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,122,385.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bicycle Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BCYC stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $24.89. 164,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,531. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $33.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.64. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 801.45% and a negative return on equity of 44.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -4.91 EPS for the current year.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 250.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 643,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,249,000 after acquiring an additional 73,728 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 896.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

