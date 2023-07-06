Insider Selling: Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Insider Sells 1,320 Shares of Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $84,744.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,080.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Elastic Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of ESTC stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.64. 1,045,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,526. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Elastic has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $91.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $279.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

ESTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $71.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Elastic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.65.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Elastic by 43.3% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 33,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 9,987 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Elastic by 1,066.6% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 101,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after acquiring an additional 92,911 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Elastic by 11.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Elastic by 144.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Further Reading

