Insider Selling: Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Insider Sells 1,320 Shares of Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $84,744.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,434,080.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Elastic Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of ESTC stock traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.64. 1,045,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,526. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Elastic has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $91.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.26 and a beta of 1.00.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a negative return on equity of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $279.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Elastic by 43.3% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 33,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 9,987 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Elastic by 1,066.6% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 101,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after acquiring an additional 92,911 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Elastic by 11.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Elastic by 144.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.
