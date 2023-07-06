Insider Selling: FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Major Shareholder Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Free Report) major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $109,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,688,357 shares in the company, valued at $42,981,440.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Arc Family Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FTC Solar alerts:

On Monday, July 3rd, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $97,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $96,950.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $75,600.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $92,050.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $74,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $77,400.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $92,400.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total transaction of $81,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Arc Family Trust sold 35,000 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $96,950.00.

FTC Solar Stock Performance

Shares of FTCI stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.02. 1,181,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459,241. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70. The firm has a market cap of $337.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.81. FTC Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.66.

Institutional Trading of FTC Solar

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 73.06% and a negative return on equity of 94.60%. The business had revenue of $40.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in FTC Solar by 2,044.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 26,803 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of FTC Solar by 37.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 97,706 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 53,873 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FTC Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in FTC Solar by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on FTCI shares. Raymond James cut their target price on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised FTC Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

About FTC Solar

(Free Report)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.