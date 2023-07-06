Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CAO Sells 516 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) CAO Thomas Bull sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.78, for a total value of $209,898.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,992,548.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB stock traded down $10.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $399.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,682,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,859. The business has a fifty day moving average of $323.50 and a 200-day moving average of $250.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $418.70. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of -85.04 and a beta of 1.13.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 346.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MongoDB from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MongoDB from $270.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MongoDB from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MongoDB from $250.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on MongoDB from $257.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.30.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

