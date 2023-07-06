Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CAO Sells 516 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) CAO Thomas Bull sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.78, for a total value of $209,898.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,992,548.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
MongoDB Stock Performance
Shares of MDB stock traded down $10.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $399.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,682,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,859. The business has a fifty day moving average of $323.50 and a 200-day moving average of $250.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $418.70. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of -85.04 and a beta of 1.13.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 43.25% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on MDB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on MongoDB from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MongoDB from $270.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on MongoDB from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MongoDB from $250.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on MongoDB from $257.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.30.
About MongoDB
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
