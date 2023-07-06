Insider Selling: Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Major Shareholder Sells 2,518,438 Shares of Stock

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,518,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $88,926,045.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,760,752 shares in the company, valued at $450,582,153.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NXT stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.12. 1,995,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,138. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.90. Nextracker Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.24 and a 52 week high of $43.97.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000.
Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for PV projects. It offers Tracking solutions portfolio, which includes NX Horizon for solar power plants; NX Gemini two-in-portrait solar tracker; and NX Horizon-XTR, an all-terrain solar tracker. The company also provides TrueCapture, an intelligent and self-adjusting tracker control system for solar power plants; and NX Navigator, a risk mitigation software.
