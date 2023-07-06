Insider Selling: Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Major Shareholder Sells 2,518,438 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2023

Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTFree Report) major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,518,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $88,926,045.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,760,752 shares in the company, valued at $450,582,153.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Nextracker Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NXT stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.12. 1,995,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,138. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.90. Nextracker Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.24 and a 52 week high of $43.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nextracker

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextracker in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NXT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Nextracker from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Nextracker from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Nextracker in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nextracker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.27.

Nextracker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for PV projects. It offers Tracking solutions portfolio, which includes NX Horizon for solar power plants; NX Gemini two-in-portrait solar tracker; and NX Horizon-XTR, an all-terrain solar tracker. The company also provides TrueCapture, an intelligent and self-adjusting tracker control system for solar power plants; and NX Navigator, a risk mitigation software.

Featured Articles

