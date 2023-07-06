Insider Selling: Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Director Sells $337,150.00 in Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.43, for a total transaction of $337,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,838.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Prothena Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $67.62 on Thursday. Prothena Co. plc has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $79.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 0.35.

Get Prothena alerts:

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 232.19% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.78) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRTA. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Prothena from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, April 24th. SVB Securities started coverage on Prothena in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Prothena from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Prothena by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prothena in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Prothena by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,044,000 after buying an additional 6,619 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prothena by 13.3% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,236,000 after buying an additional 215,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Prothena by 430.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 74,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 60,144 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prothena

(Free Report)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.