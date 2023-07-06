Insider Selling: Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) President Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) President Shaler Alias sold 200,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $1,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shaler Alias also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 3rd, Shaler Alias sold 200,000 shares of Repay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00.
- On Tuesday, June 20th, Shaler Alias sold 139,326 shares of Repay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $1,046,338.26.
- On Thursday, June 15th, Shaler Alias sold 600,000 shares of Repay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00.
- On Tuesday, June 13th, Shaler Alias sold 500,000 shares of Repay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $3,755,000.00.
Repay Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 579,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,404. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average is $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $14.61. The stock has a market cap of $754.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 1.01.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
RPAY has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Repay from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.68.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Repay by 377.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 1,458.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Repay by 325.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Repay during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Repay by 42.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.
Repay Company Profile
Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.
