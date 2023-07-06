Insider Selling: Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) President Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) President Shaler Alias sold 200,000 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $1,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shaler Alias also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Repay alerts:

On Monday, July 3rd, Shaler Alias sold 200,000 shares of Repay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Shaler Alias sold 139,326 shares of Repay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $1,046,338.26.

On Thursday, June 15th, Shaler Alias sold 600,000 shares of Repay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Shaler Alias sold 500,000 shares of Repay stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $3,755,000.00.

Repay Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 579,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,404. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average is $7.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Repay Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $14.61. The stock has a market cap of $754.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.73 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Repay had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a positive return on equity of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $74.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.39 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPAY has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Repay from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Repay from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Repay by 377.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repay by 1,458.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Repay by 325.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Repay during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Repay by 42.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

(Free Report)

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.