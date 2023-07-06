Insider Selling: Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Major Shareholder Sells $1,257,900.00 in Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) major shareholder R David Tabors sold 89,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $1,257,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,254. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

R David Tabors also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprinklr alerts:

On Monday, June 12th, R David Tabors sold 284,821 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $3,990,342.21.

Sprinklr Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $13.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.33. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.05, a PEG ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $173.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CXM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sprinklr from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 131.0% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sprinklr by 126.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.