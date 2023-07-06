Insider Selling: Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) CEO Sells $85,329.20 in Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 1,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $85,329.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,162,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

Shares of SGRY opened at $43.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $45.79. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.74 and a beta of 2.75.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $666.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.16 million. Research analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Surgery Partners

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Surgery Partners from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Surgery Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.09.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRY. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,853,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,092,000 after buying an additional 3,719,766 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 1,062.9% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,700,000 after buying an additional 2,844,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 268.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,193,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,109,000 after buying an additional 1,598,658 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,479,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,654,000 after buying an additional 1,088,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,904,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,626,000 after buying an additional 513,573 shares during the last quarter.

About Surgery Partners

(Free Report)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.