Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) COO Donald F. Coleman Sells 15,000 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $608,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 555,410 shares in the company, valued at $22,532,983.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTA traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.63. The stock had a trading volume of 328,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,712. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.06. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $50.46.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $92.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.54 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intapp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 44.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 24.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 10,270 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTA. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intapp from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intapp from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

