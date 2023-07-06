Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) COO Donald F. Coleman Sells 15,000 Shares

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $608,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 555,410 shares in the company, valued at $22,532,983.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Intapp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ INTA traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.63. The stock had a trading volume of 328,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,712. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.06. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $50.46.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $92.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.54 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 24.65% and a negative net margin of 23.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTA. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intapp from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intapp from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.
Intapp Company Profile
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
