Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 46.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 10,550 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.50. The company had a trading volume of 12,884,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,214,609. The company has a market cap of $131.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.85 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.50 and its 200-day moving average is $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.65.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

