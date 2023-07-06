Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,121 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $32.51 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $135.60 billion, a PE ratio of -47.81 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.70.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

