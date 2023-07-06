Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Shares Up 0.5%

Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX – Free Report) shot up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.67 and last traded at $3.67. 242 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Taglich Brothers reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Intellinetics in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Intellinetics Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.33 and a beta of 0.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intellinetics ( OTCMKTS:INLX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Intellinetics had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intellinetics, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intellinetics stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Intellinetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.43% of Intellinetics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intellinetics

Intellinetics, Inc designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails.

