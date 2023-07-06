International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.13. 1,263,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,771,256. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.54 and a twelve month high of $153.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.36. The company has a market cap of $119.98 billion, a PE ratio of 68.15, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 337.06%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

