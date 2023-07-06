Internet Computer (ICP) Price Hits $4.08 on Major Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for about $4.08 or 0.00013552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.79 billion and $14.77 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00041826 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00030885 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004413 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000810 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 500,173,561 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,704,981 tokens. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.