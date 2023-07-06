Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the May 31st total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 67,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 39,411 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 22,920 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 58,107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VKQ opened at $9.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average is $9.62. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $10.83.

Invesco Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Municipal Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.0364 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

