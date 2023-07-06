Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Position Trimmed by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises about 0.7% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $5,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 578.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,419. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.96. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $104.62 and a 12 month high of $153.36. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.