Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 2.6% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $17,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,198,000 after buying an additional 3,181,477 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 35,118.3% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,157,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,988 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,207,000. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $4.76 on Thursday, hitting $365.52. The stock had a trading volume of 17,980,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,733,590. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $348.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.73. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

