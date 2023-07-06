Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.3% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $11,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 309.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 1.3 %

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $4.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $365.50. The company had a trading volume of 24,072,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,790,727. The company’s fifty day moving average is $348.32 and its 200-day moving average is $324.73. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $372.85.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.504 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

