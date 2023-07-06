Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Position Cut by Access Financial Services Inc.

Access Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 3.3% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,891,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,669,000 after buying an additional 105,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $149.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.35 and a 200 day moving average of $145.05. The company has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $155.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

