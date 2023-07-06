iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Purchased by James J. Burns & Company LLC

James J. Burns & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 30,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

ICF traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,170 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

