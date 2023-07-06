iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Position Decreased by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,487,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,572 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 11.0% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $299,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,118 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,849,666 shares. The firm has a market cap of $96.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.33. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

