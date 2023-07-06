iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 181.3% during the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 22,326 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Boyd Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.78. The company had a trading volume of 7,849,666 shares. The stock has a market cap of $96.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.33. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.