iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stock Position Trimmed by James J. Burns & Company LLC

James J. Burns & Company LLC cut its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,990 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 1.5% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $5,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 31,137 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 10,158 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.67. 526,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,451,295. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.78. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $48.06.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.1342 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

