iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,104 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises about 3.9% of Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. owned 0.10% of iShares MBS ETF worth $25,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.50. 372,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,115,055. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $100.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.54 and a 200 day moving average of $94.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

