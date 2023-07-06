iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stake Increased by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,436,000 after acquiring an additional 13,675,236 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,203,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,696,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956,104 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,361,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945,924 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 336.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,166,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,965 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,304 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.36. 692,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,117,520. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.14. iShares MBS ETF has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $100.61.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2641 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

