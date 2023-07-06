iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 146,190.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,728,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,426,052,000 after purchasing an additional 105,655,977 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9,296.1% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,226,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170,514 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $104,589,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,290,000 after purchasing an additional 635,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,876,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJT stock traded down $1.61 on Thursday, hitting $112.28. 7,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,239. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $100.13 and a twelve month high of $123.84.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.3029 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.