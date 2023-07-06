Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Trading 4.5% Higher

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.45 and last traded at $10.29. 29,709 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 65,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.31.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.14 million for the quarter.

Ispire Technology Inc manufactures e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited

