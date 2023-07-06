James J. Burns & Company LLC Acquires New Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,998 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday. HSBC cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.31.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE T traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $15.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,585,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,477,836. The firm has a market cap of $113.24 billion, a PE ratio of -12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.04. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

