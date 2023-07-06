James J. Burns & Company LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

EFG traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.81. 450,798 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.23 and a 200 day moving average of $91.95. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.