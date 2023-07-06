James J. Burns & Company LLC Has $360,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 62.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares during the quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,023,233,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,044,000 after buying an additional 1,085,305 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,190,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,182,000 after buying an additional 522,357 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 777,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,505,000 after buying an additional 37,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 765,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,704,000 after buying an additional 443,506 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock remained flat at $50.53 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 252,538 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.62.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.1351 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.