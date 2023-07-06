James J. Burns & Company LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 199,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 37,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 185,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 50.5% during the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHE stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.20. 266,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,069. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.56. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $26.40.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

