James J. Burns & Company LLC Purchases 52,789 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 37.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 192,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,789 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 3.2% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $12,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.99. The company had a trading volume of 278,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,262. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $75.22.
About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
