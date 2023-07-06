James J. Burns & Company LLC Purchases 52,789 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 37.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 192,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,789 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises 3.2% of James J. Burns & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. James J. Burns & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $12,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 42,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.99. The company had a trading volume of 278,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,262. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $75.22.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.