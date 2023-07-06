Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Invests $50,000 in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEOG. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Neogen in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Neogen in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Neogen in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Neogen in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Neogen by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Neogen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEOG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Neogen in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Neogen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Neogen from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Neogen Stock Performance

About Neogen

NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $21.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 535.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average is $18.24. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $24.67.

(Free Report)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.