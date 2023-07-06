Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,894 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 66.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 9,618 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 257,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after acquiring an additional 42,735 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 184,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after buying an additional 38,753 shares in the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 14,117,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,098,000 after acquiring an additional 111,194 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth about $950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JHG shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.56.

Janus Henderson Group Trading Down 2.2 %

JHG opened at $26.82 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $19.09 and a 52 week high of $31.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $495.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is 73.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Janus Henderson Group

In other news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $50,017.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,973.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

