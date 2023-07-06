Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Purchases 434 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,913,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,657,000 after buying an additional 426,547 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,854,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,523,000 after purchasing an additional 59,117 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 2,563.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 14,174,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,642,655 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in Flowers Foods by 3,245.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 8.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,254,000 after purchasing an additional 450,441 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLO opened at $24.78 on Thursday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.12 and its 200 day moving average is $27.13.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.00%.

In related news, insider H Mark Courtney sold 14,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $348,094.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,892.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FLO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

