Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 163.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $364,000. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $72.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.49 and a 200-day moving average of $72.54. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.17 and a 52-week high of $79.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.26%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

