Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 705 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 275.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADM. Roth Mkm began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.9 %

ADM opened at $77.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $69.92 and a twelve month high of $98.28. The stock has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.58%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.