Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Jadestone Energy (LON:JSE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 50 ($0.63) price objective on the stock.

Jadestone Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

LON JSE opened at GBX 34.50 ($0.44) on Monday. Jadestone Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 33.50 ($0.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 103 ($1.31). The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 44.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 65. The company has a market cap of £186.54 million, a PE ratio of 1,725.00 and a beta of 1.78.

Insider Transactions at Jadestone Energy

In other Jadestone Energy news, insider David Loren Neuhauser purchased 100,000 shares of Jadestone Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($63,459.83). In related news, insider Alexander Paul Blakeley purchased 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of £78,400 ($99,505.01). Also, insider David Loren Neuhauser acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($63,459.83). Insiders have bought 360,000 shares of company stock worth $18,440,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

About Jadestone Energy

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and Block 46/07 and Block 51 PSCs development blocks in the Malay Basin, offshore southwest Vietnam.

