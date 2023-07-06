JetBlue Airways Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 12,606 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 36% compared to the average volume of 9,293 call options.

JetBlue Airways Trading Down 6.6 %

NASDAQ JBLU traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $8.71. The company had a trading volume of 11,358,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,486,858. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average is $7.53.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in JetBlue Airways by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 9,608,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,137 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,759,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,801,000 after acquiring an additional 827,433 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 607,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,935,000 after acquiring an additional 186,250 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 19,996,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 199,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 199,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. 71.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.65.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

