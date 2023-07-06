JetBlue Airways Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 12,606 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 36% compared to the average volume of 9,293 call options.
JetBlue Airways Trading Down 6.6 %
NASDAQ JBLU traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $8.71. The company had a trading volume of 11,358,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,486,858. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $9.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average is $7.53.
JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.65.
About JetBlue Airways
JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than JetBlue Airways
- Order From U.S. Army Fuels Surge In Enovix Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Mullen Automotive
- Could Meta Be Risking Another Sell Off With Its New “Threads”?
- 2 Must-Have Specialized ETFs for the Long-Term Investor
- Inspire Medical Up 15% After Breakout, Analysts Say It’s A Buy
Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.