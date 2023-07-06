John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB) Stock Position Decreased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lessened its holdings in shares of John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,013 shares during the period. John Marshall Bancorp accounts for approximately 1.5% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned 3.08% of John Marshall Bancorp worth $9,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JMSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of John Marshall Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in John Marshall Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $317,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in John Marshall Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $352,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in John Marshall Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,129,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in John Marshall Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

John Marshall Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ JMSB opened at $19.89 on Thursday. John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $29.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $281.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.82.

John Marshall Bancorp Increases Dividend

John Marshall Bancorp ( NASDAQ:JMSB Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. John Marshall Bancorp had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $15.04 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. This is a boost from John Marshall Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. John Marshall Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.23%.

About John Marshall Bancorp

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, construction and development, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services.

