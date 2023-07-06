John Pettigrew Sells 219,615 Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG) Stock

National Grid plc (LON:NG – Free Report) insider John Pettigrew sold 219,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,047 ($13.29), for a total transaction of £2,299,369.05 ($2,918,351.38).

John Pettigrew also recently made the following trade(s):

Get National Grid alerts:

On Thursday, June 15th, John Pettigrew purchased 28,634 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,035 ($13.14) per share, for a total transaction of £296,361.90 ($376,141.52).

National Grid Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NG traded down GBX 21 ($0.27) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,027.50 ($13.04). The company had a trading volume of 8,555,410 shares. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.78. The company has a market capitalization of £37.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1,388.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.29. National Grid plc has a one year low of GBX 844.29 ($10.72) and a one year high of GBX 1,229.20 ($15.60). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,090.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,066.65.

National Grid Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 37.60 ($0.48) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous dividend of $17.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7,432.43%.

NG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($13.96) to GBX 1,080 ($13.71) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.96) target price on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,126 ($14.29).

About National Grid

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.