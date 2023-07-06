Jonestown Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:JNES) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Jonestown Bank & Trust Co. (OTCMKTS:JNES – Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.10 and last traded at $24.11. 900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.07.
Jonestown Bank & Trust Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.71.
About Jonestown Bank & Trust
Jonestown Bank & Trust Co provides banking products and services in Lebanon County and Northern Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, statement savings, club accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
