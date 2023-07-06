Joystick (JOY) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $3.24 Million

Joystick (JOY) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 6th. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. Joystick has a market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $8,293.17 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joystick token can now be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick (JOY) is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.01696097 USD and is down -2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $6,322.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

