JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for DS Smith (LON:SMDS)

DS Smith (LON:SMDS)'s stock had its "overweight" rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SMDS. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.27) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.08) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 420.40 ($5.34).

SMDS traded down GBX 3.74 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 275.16 ($3.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,838,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,644,954. The company has a market cap of £3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 744.59, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 303.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 322. DS Smith has a 1 year low of GBX 238.10 ($3.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 369.10 ($4.68). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.46.

In related news, insider Eric Olsen bought 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.39) per share, with a total value of £69,420 ($88,107.63). 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.



DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, heavy duty, fiber base pallets, automotive standard, multi-material, dangerous goods, and e-commerce packaging, as well as packaging for food and drinks, health and beauty, apparel and footwear, home and DIY, and consumer electronics.

