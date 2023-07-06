JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,429,941 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 484% from the previous session’s volume of 244,745 shares.The stock last traded at $43.76 and had previously closed at $44.15.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6,285.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

