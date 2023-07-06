Jushi’s (JUSHF) “Sector Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Jushi’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

JUSHF has been the topic of several other research reports. ATB Capital assumed coverage on Jushi in a report on Wednesday. They set a sector perform rating on the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a hold rating on shares of Jushi in a report on Friday, March 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Jushi in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Jushi from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jushi presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.55.

Get Jushi alerts:

Jushi Trading Down 7.3 %

OTCMKTS:JUSHF opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.59. Jushi has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.56.

About Jushi

Jushi ( OTCMKTS:JUSHF Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Jushi had a negative return on equity of 161.43% and a negative net margin of 66.72%. The firm had revenue of $69.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Jushi will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jushi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jushi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.