Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Kape Technologies PLC (LON:KAPE – Free Report) rose 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 285 ($3.62) and last traded at GBX 285 ($3.62). Approximately 243,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,202,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 283 ($3.59).

Kape Technologies Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 285.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 280.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,900.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.64.

Kape Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kape Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through Digital Security, Digital Content, and Digital Privacy segments. The company offers CyberGhost, ZenMate, Express, and private internet access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kape Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kape Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.