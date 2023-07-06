Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 76.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.9% in the first quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 13,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,132,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 1,633,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,596,000 after buying an additional 33,457 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 150,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 17,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KMI shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.43.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

