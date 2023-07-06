Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Downgraded by HSBC to Hold

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kingspan Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.
Kingspan Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KGSPY opened at $63.36 on Thursday. Kingspan Group has a 12 month low of $42.30 and a 12 month high of $71.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.91.
About Kingspan Group
Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light + Air, Water + Energy, Data + Flooring, and Roofing + Waterproofing.
